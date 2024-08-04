Iran seriously determined to make Israel accountable: Acting FM

On his X account, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote about the outcomes of telephone conversations with his Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers on Saturday evening.

The talks, which were held for the second time during the past 48 hours, reviewed the regional developments, the acting foreign minister said.

The three sides stressed the importance of the continuation of consultations among the regional countries to bring about peace to the region, he added.

Due to the crimes and dangerous adventures of the criminal ruling in Tel Aviv, the situation of the West Asia region is so critical, Bagheri Kani wrote.

Further, he urged Muslim nations in the region to adopt a unified firm stance and take coordinated measures to prevent the Zionist regime from continuing its genocidal acts in Gaza and expanding its aggression in the region.

After the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Tehran, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime has to be punished harshly as it is “our duty to avenge his (Haniyeh’s) blood” because he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps emphasized that it would avenge the blood of Haniyeh at an appropriate time and place.

