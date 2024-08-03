Aug 4, 2024, 3:27 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85557498
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Zionist regime will get decisive response for crossing Iran's red line: Acting FM

Aug 4, 2024, 3:27 AM
News ID: 85557498
Zionist regime will get decisive response for crossing Iran's red line: Acting FM

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has reiterated Iran’s pledge to give a decisive and harsh response to the Zionist regime for assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of Hamas in Tehran while he was a state guest.

Ali Bagheri talked about the Israeli crimes and the regime’s crossing of the great red line of the Islamic Republic in a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, on Saturday night.

The two officials exchanged views on numerous subjects, including the criminal act of the Zionist regime in the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

Iran's response will be decisive as the Zionist regime crossed the great red line of Iran by martyring Haniyeh, the top Iranian diplomat said.

While appreciating Pakistan’s stance and its support for the Palestinian people, Bagheri Kani pointed out the expansion of the scope of Zionist crimes to Yemen, Lebanon and Iran.

Islamic countries and the region should not remain silent in the face of Israeli crimes, which he said, are aimed at disrupting stability and security of the region.

Bagheri Kani also talked about an extraordinary foreign ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the martyrdom of the Hamas chief and requested Pakistan to support this initiative and use its capacity to prevent the continuation of the Zionists' criminal actions.

The top Pakistani diplomat expressed his deep feelings and condoled the martyrdom of Haniyeh and welcomed the OIC meeting to discuss the Israeli crimes and ways to deal with the regime.

Ishaq Dar, while emphasizing the necessity of awakening of the Islamic Ummah against the Zionist crimes, called Haniyeh’s assassination a clear violation of international law and Iranian sovereignty.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .