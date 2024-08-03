Zionist regime will get decisive response for crossing Iran's red line: Acting FM

Ali Bagheri talked about the Israeli crimes and the regime’s crossing of the great red line of the Islamic Republic in a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, on Saturday night.

The two officials exchanged views on numerous subjects, including the criminal act of the Zionist regime in the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

Iran's response will be decisive as the Zionist regime crossed the great red line of Iran by martyring Haniyeh, the top Iranian diplomat said.

While appreciating Pakistan’s stance and its support for the Palestinian people, Bagheri Kani pointed out the expansion of the scope of Zionist crimes to Yemen, Lebanon and Iran.

Islamic countries and the region should not remain silent in the face of Israeli crimes, which he said, are aimed at disrupting stability and security of the region.

Bagheri Kani also talked about an extraordinary foreign ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the martyrdom of the Hamas chief and requested Pakistan to support this initiative and use its capacity to prevent the continuation of the Zionists' criminal actions.

The top Pakistani diplomat expressed his deep feelings and condoled the martyrdom of Haniyeh and welcomed the OIC meeting to discuss the Israeli crimes and ways to deal with the regime.

Ishaq Dar, while emphasizing the necessity of awakening of the Islamic Ummah against the Zionist crimes, called Haniyeh’s assassination a clear violation of international law and Iranian sovereignty.

4399