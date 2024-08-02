Iran’s acting FM reiterates pledge to punish “criminal Zionists”

He made the remarks during a phone call on Friday with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf which came two days after a Zionist assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Haniyeh was assassinated in a predawn attack in Tehran on Wednesday as he had just attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian acting foreign minister lauded Algeria’s support for holding an extraordinary UN Security Council meeting to examine the Zionist terrorist measure and also urged the necessity for the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to convene in an extraordinary meeting on the issue.

He also welcomed Iran’s proposal for an OIC foreign ministerial meeting and said that his country strongly condemns the Zionist assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran as a breach of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

