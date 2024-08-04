MP vows regretful response to Zionists

Speaking to IRNA, Ebrahim Azizi said that being on the slope of the fall and successive defeats in the field is one of the reasons that caused the Zionist regime to commit these barbaric crimes.

The international community must fulfill its duty regarding the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, he added.

The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh will strengthen the spirit of the Resistance Front, he stressed.

He noted that the martyrdom of Haniyeh, Martyr Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, our martyrs in Syria, and the resistance commanders paved the way for the future defeats of the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Jews in the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) Homayoun Sameh Yeh Najafabadi said in an interview with IRNA, "What happened in this assassination was both the assassination of one of the fighters and commanders of the Palestinian resistance of Hamas and an attack on Iranian soil.

The response to the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh is not a governmental position, but a public demand; the people of Iran call for a decisive response to the Zionist regime, he added.

While condemning the assassination of Haniyeh, the Iranian Jews also urged a decisive response from Iran to this assassination and attack on Iranian soil by the Zionist regime, he stated.

