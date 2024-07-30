Supreme Leader receives foreign delegations

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, met with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution this morning.

Also, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday morning.

The inauguration ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, the ninth President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (July 30) at 6 p.m. local time at the Iranian parliament.

The Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tasked a joint committee to invite presidents, parliament speakers, foreign ministers, and other officials of various countries to take part in Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony.

According to Deputy Speaker for Administrative Affairs in Parliament Alireza Sharifi-Barzegar, more than 70 foreign delegations and 600 domestic and foreign journalists are confirmed to attend the inauguration ceremony.

