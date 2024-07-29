Thirteen terms of presidential inauguration in Iran

The inauguration of the President of the Republic of Iran is carried out after the endorsement ceremony of his decree by the Supreme Leader in the presence of the Supreme Court President, members of the Guardians Council of the Constitution and the head of the Judiciary. In this ceremony, which is held at the Iranian parliament, the president-elect takes an oath according to Article 121 of the Constitution to use all his talent and competence in fulfilling the responsibilities he has assumed and signs the oath at the end. Abolhassan Bani Sadr, Martyr Mohammad Ali Rajaee, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Mohammad Khatami, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Hojjat al-Islam Hassan Rouhani and Martyr Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi are the eight presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran whose inauguration ceremonies had been held at the Iranian parliament.