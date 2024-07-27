Jul 27, 2024, 11:44 AM
Iran's senior cleric slams closure of Islamic Center Hamburg as violation of human rights 

Qom, IRNA – Senior Iranian source of emulation Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani says the shutdown of the Islamic Center Hamburg in Germany is considered a violation of the rights of freedom-seeking people.

In reaction to the closure of the Islamic Center Hamburg, Ayatollah Hamedani issued a message, IRNA reported on Saturday.

He voiced concerns over the closure of the center and its affiliated centers and institutions by the German government under the pretext of baseless claims.

The center enjoys 70 years of activity in promoting religion, spirituality, peace, freedom, security, friendship, and serving humanity, he added.

The cleric described the move as the desecration of sanctities, vehemently condemning the anti-religious and anti-human rights act by the German government.

Ayatollah Hamedani urged the German government to promptly reconsider this misguided decision, which serves the interests of extremists and opponents of religion and freedom and contradicts the country's legal procedures and laws.

Religious centers and international communities around the world must confront anti-human behavior by declaring solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Germany.

In a related development, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the German Ambassador in Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel in protest of Berlin’s measure.

