The German police raided this building and confiscated its property on Wednesday.

According to an informed source, police officers were at the house of the head of the Islamic Center at the time of publishing this news.

The German Ministry of the Interior claims that the Islamic Center of Hamburg (IZH) pursues the goals of extreme Islamism.

The ministry said in a statement that 53 buildings of the organization were searched by authorities in eight German states early Wednesday with a court order.

In addition to the Hamburg Islamic Center, which contains one of Germany's oldest mosques and is famous for its turquoise exterior, affiliated institutions in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin were also banned. As a result of this German action, four Shiite mosques will be closed.

The German Interior Ministry claimed that evidence from a previous search of 55 properties in November was the basis for Wednesday's ban on the Hamburg Islamic Center, known in German as the Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg.

At the same time, this ministry claimed that "this center acts as a direct representative of Iran's leadership and seeks to create an Islamic revolution in Germany".

German I terior Minister Nancy Pfizer claimed that "this ban do not absolutely apply to the peaceful practice of the Shiite religion".

According to German media, the future of this center is not clear.

The NDR news agency wrote that the center can continue its religious activities, but it is not clear who will manage it.

The German police raided this Islamic organization in November of last year under the pretext of supporting the activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The German intelligence organization claimed at that time that this center has complete influence or control over some mosques and other groups.

According to the German intelligence agency, they often support "openly anti-Semitic and anti-Israel attitudes".

The Hamburg Islamic Center has always emphasized that it condemns any form of violence and extremism and has always supported peace, tolerance and dialogue among different religions.

