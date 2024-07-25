Inspection of the Hamburg Islamic Center violates rules governing freedom of religion and thought: Iran acting FM

Bagheri Kani, published a post on his X account, and wrote that the action of German judicial-disciplinary authorities in inspecting places related to the Hamburg Islamic Center, as one of the oldest Islamic centers with a history of 70 years, which is the precious legacy of the Shiites of the world, Ayatollah Boroujerdi, is an unjustified movement that violates the rules and standards of freedom of religion and thought.

"This action is a gift to the extremists, the violent and the currents that support terrorism," he added.

Baqeri Kani wrote that the terrorist regime of Israel, which uses every incident to divert public opinion from the genocide of Palestinians, also welcomed this action of the German police!

Bagheri emphasized that the German government is responsible for the effects and consequences of this unwarranted and violent act. "The Islamic Republic of Iran, together with the Islamic Ummah and Iranians abroad, supports the promotion of Islamic-Iranian thought and civilization, as well as the rights of Muslims and Iranians in any part of the world, including Germany."

