Israel struck 8 UN schools in Gaza in 2 weeks: UNRWA

“In the past two weeks alone, eight UNRWA schools — all serving as shelters for displaced people — have been struck,” Deputy Commissioner-General for UNRWA Operational Support Antonia Marie De Meo told the UN Security Council on Friday, according to a UN press release.

UNRWA offices in Gaza are “destroyed beyond recognition,” she said, adding that more than 560 displaced people have been killed while sheltering under the UN flag.

“Just recently, two UN convoys were shot at despite coordination, deconfliction and authorization from the Israeli military,” the UN official said.

She added that blatant disregard for international humanitarian law is now commonplace in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime unleashed its war on Gaza in early October, killing at least 39,175 people and injuring 90,403 others in the enclave.

The regime has remained defiant to end the war despite growing international calls to a stop to atrocities against the civilian population in Gaza.

4194**4354