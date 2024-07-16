EU top diplomat opposes blacklisting UNRWA

"We reject any attempts to label UNRWA as a terrorist organization. How can a United Nations’ agency be considered a terrorist organization?” Borrell said on Monday at a press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Brussels.

The top EU politician added that the bloc “will continue, along with other international donors, supporting and funding UNRWA.”

Back in May, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset approved a draft law declaring UNRWA as a terrorist organization, accusing the UN agency’s staff of being involved in Hamas’ October 7 Al-Aqsa Operation, without giving any evidence.

Following the Israeli move, many countries, mainly Western states and led by the United States, cut funds to UNRWA. A number of them however resumed their funding after the accusations were proved wrong.

9376**4194