UNRWA: 90% of Gaza residents forcibly displaced

Referring to the population of 2,300,000 people in Gaza, UNRWA announced that 9 out of 10 people living in Gaza have been forcibly displaced from their homes due to the Zionist regime's crimes.

Displaced Palestinian families seek shelter wherever they can, whether it's in overcrowded schools, dilapidated buildings, simple tents on the sand or amid piles of garbage, it added.

None of these places are safe and the displaced Palestinians have nowhere else to go, it stressed.

Tel Aviv continues the war against the oppressed residents of Gaza and ignores the UN Security Council resolution to immediately stop it and the orders of the International Court of Justice to take measures to prevent the genocide and improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in this region.

9376**2050