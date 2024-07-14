‘190 UNRWA facilities destroyed since start of Gaza war’

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Inas Hamdan on Sunday night revealed that UNRWA shares the coordinates of its centers with the Israeli regime on a daily basis to avoid being targeted in air and artillery strikes.

"Unfortunately, there is no safe place left in the Gaza Strip”, he said, adding that UNRWA facilities are mainly used to provide humanitarian aid to the displaced Palestinians.

The director of UNRWA information office added that internally displaced Gazans cannot find safe places anymore to move.

The remarks came hours after the Zionist regime carried out yet an attack on an UNRWA-run school in central Gaza, killing and wounding tens of Palestinians.

Local media reported that at least 12 people were martyred and 70 others wounded in the attack and that the number of martyrs is likely to rise.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians are taking shelter in Abu Oreiban School.

An UNRWA spokesperson told Al Jazeera that the school was targeted despite the UN agency has been sharing the location of its schools with the Zionist army.

Gaza’s critical instructors, including medical facilities, schools housing the displaced remain the prime target of the Zionist military.

Over 9 months of Israeli genocide in Gaza has claimed the lives of nearly 39,000 Palestinians and displaced most of its 2.3 million people, often multiple times.

Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have curtailed humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

