UNRWA slams Israel’s order to evacuate Khan Yunis

UNRWA said in a Monday statement said that the orders issued by the Israeli army earlier in the day mean more suffering and displacement for the tired population of the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime’s acts affected the lives of about 400,000 people in Khan Yunis, and the people who were forced to flee had no safe place to go, it added.

Meanwhile, European Human Rights Watch - Mediterranean in a statement said that Khan Yunis witnessed one of the bloodiest crimes and killings of the people of Gaza, as the Zionist regime killed 70 Palestinians and wounded 200 people, most of whom were children and women, in the past 12 hours.

The Israeli army started a new ground operation in the east of Khan Yunis on Monday.

The Zionist regime’s crimes continue in the Gaza Strip, while according to the latest statistics, since October 7, 2023, 39,006 Palestinian citizens have been martyred in this area and 89,818 people have been injured.

