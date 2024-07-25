Gaza death toll climbs to 39,175

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced the updated figure on Thursday. It said that the total number of the wounded has exceeded 90,400 since the start of the war.

The ministry also said that at least 30 Palestinians were killed and 146 others wounded in a matter of 24 hours ending at Thursday noon, as a result of three acts of massacres by the regime.

In the meantime, Al Mayadeen news network reported continuous attacks on Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis.

It also reported heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in the western parts of another southern city, Rafah.

