Palestinian nation united to decide future of Gaza: Hamas official

According to IRNA, Ahmad Abdel Hadi told Al-Mayadeen that what is new in Beijing's statement is the context that led to it, and is the outcome of the "Al-Aqsa Storm".

The Beijing meeting carries an important message that the Palestinian nation is united and what will happen in the Gaza Strip in the future will be according to the decision of the Palestinians, he said

Pointing to the plans to deploy foreign forces in Gaza, Abdel Hadi emphasized that any such forces will be treated as occupying forces.

The Hamas representative in Lebanon continued by saying that "Beijing Declaration" places a great responsibility on the Palestinian leadership to take advantage of the Al-Aqsa Storm and confront the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Tuesday that at the end of a two-day meeting in Beijing 14 Palestinian groups, including the Gaza-based Hamas and the occupied West Bank-based Fatah Movement reached an agreement on the establishment of an "Interim Government of National Reconciliation" in the Gaza Strip after the war.

According to a statement reported by the Chinese media, Palestinian groups also welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice regarding the illegality of the occupation of the Zionist regime and its settlements in Palestinian lands.

In April, Beijing hosted the first round of meetings between Fatah and Hamas officials to reach an agreement and resolve their long-standing differences.

China has historically supported the cause of Palestine and has been in favor of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After Wang said in April that the United States should support the UN resolution to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Chinese officials have increasingly addressed the issue of the ongoing Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Repeating Beijing's calls for an immediate ceasefire, Wang had described Israel's war on Gaza as "a tragedy for humanity and a disgrace to civilization."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement that was brokered by China aimed at reconciliation between Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

"I think all steps towards unity are welcome and encouraged", IRNA quoted UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric as telling reporters on Tuesday local time that Guterres welcomes the signing of the Beijing Declaration by the Palestinian factions.

During their meeting in China, Palestinian groups also called for an effort to lift the barbaric siege imposed on the Palestinian nation, especially in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and for humanitarian and medical aid to reach the Gaza Strip unconditionally, and to confront the occupation's conspiracies and their continuous aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

