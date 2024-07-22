Jul 22, 2024, 11:57 AM
‘Iran-China train service new opportunity to boost ties’

Tehran, IRNA — Chinese chargé d’affaires to Tehran says the relaunch of the China-Iran and Iran-China container trains is a new opportunity to expand bilateral relations.

Lihua Fu told IRNA on Monday that the train service of Iran and China will connect her country to Central and West Asia.

The service could be regarded as an opportunity to expand relations in the areas of trade, industry, and culture, she added.

China-Iran and Iran-China container trains were relaunched in the Aprin Dry Port, located in Islamshahr, southern Tehran, on Sunday.

The envoy pointed out that the economies of Iran and China complement each other.

The presidents of the two countries have repeatedly called for bolstering the economic cooperation, the official added.

The Tehran-Beijing cooperation has led to valuable results in recent years which is in line with the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chinese diplomat noted.

