China-Iran, Iran-China container trains relaunched

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Mi’ad Salehi made the remarks on Sunday in the relaunching ceremony.

He described Iran as a fast and safe way to transport consignments from China to the European Union.

During the inauguration ceremony, the first phase of the China-Iran-Europe railway corridor was put into operation.

The container trains will travel via friendly and neighboring countries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, bound for China, said Salehi.

The Chinese container train headed to Iran around 10 days ago, he said, adding that the trains will be exchanged at the Incheh Boroun Border Terminal.

A number of officials from China, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan attended the inauguration ceremony.

Also referred to as an inland port, a dry port is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport, operating as a center for the transshipment of sea cargo to inland destinations.

