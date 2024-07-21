‘Yemen to continue operation until aggression against Gaza ends’

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday, the source in the Yemeni Armed Forces noted that Yemen would not be affected by counter-operations and the Yemeni army would continue targeting a bank of targets of the Israeli regime in occupied territories of Palestine.

The source underlined that the Yemeni army’s statement revealed its complete readiness for any scenario and that their retaliatory operation is part of escalatory steps that will not be reversed.

According to the source, the Zionist enemy lies about the Yemeni army’s operations and conceals the facts and figures on the ground.

The source further noted that the coordination between Yemen and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip and the Axis of Resistance in the region continues and has reached an advanced level.

On Friday morning, the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked the occupied city of Tel Aviv with a new combat drone “Jaffa”, which the Zionist regime officials acknowledged killed a settler and injured eight others.

After penetrating into Tel Aviv’s airspace, the stealth drone targeted a building near the US consulate.

In response, the Israeli regime’s warplanes carried out an airstrike on the port city of Hodeidah in western Yemen on Saturday evening, which left three martyrs and 87 others wounded.

The Yemeni army announced that its response to the occupying regime’s attack on Hodeidah would be appropriate, decisive, broad and definite.

