Yemen conducts drone, missile attacks on Israeli port, US ship

According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, Brigadier General Yahya Saree declared that in order to support the Palestinian people and respond to the US and British aggressions on Yemen, the missile force affiliated with the Yemeni armed forces had targeted important points in the area of Umm al-Rashrash in southern occupied Palestine with ballistic missiles.

The spokesman went on to say that the Yemeni naval, air, drone and missile units had also directly targeted the US ship Pumba in the Red Sea with several ballistic missiles and several drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize the right to defend Yemen against the aggressions of the United States, the UK, and the Israeli regime, and their aggressions will not change Yemen's firm position in support of the Palestinian people, he noted.

He added that the naval operations of the Yemeni armed forces against Israeli, American and British ships and vessels heading to the ports of the occupied territories will be banned to sail in the regional waters until the end of aggression and the siege of the Gaza Strip.

Saree also said that the Yemeni Armed Forces will undoubtedly respond to any aggression by the Zionist regime and that this response will be large and widespread.

The Zionist regime, using 20 F-35 jets, carried out an airstrike on the port city of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen Saturday evening (July 20). In retaliation of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Yemeni army conducted drone and missile strike on Tel Aviv on Friday, which left one killed and nine others injured.

