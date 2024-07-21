Jul 21, 2024, 1:21 PM
Thirteen reporters from Iran to cover Paris 2024 Olympics 

Tehran, IRNA — Some thirteen journalists from the Islamic Republic are to cover the various events of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Forty athletes from Iran will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics which will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Iranian male and female sportspersons are to contend in 14 different sports in Paris.

The opening ceremony of the French Olympics will be attended by 120 officials from different countries.

Nearly 20,000 journalists from all over the world are scheduled to cover the prestigious event.

Some thirteen journalists and photojournalists from the Islamic Republic are to create content for the event.

