Iran secures its third table tennis berth in Paris Olympics

According to IRNA, based on ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking 2024 Week 24 – 11th June 2024 in Men’s Singles, 13 athletes in this field can qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Iranian table tennis player, Noshad Alamiyan, is one of these athletes who, according to the ranking, can clinch the Paris Olympics berth with his other brother Nima.

Noshad Alamiyan’s berth in the Paris Olympics will be officially announced on 2024 June 18.

Nima Alamiyan was able to win Iran’s first berth by winning the Central Asia tournament.

On May 19, Iranian table tennis player Nima Alamiyan qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by grabbing the gold medal at the Central Asia Regional Olympic Qualification held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Iranian woman table tennis player, Neda Shahsavari, had also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by shining at the Central Asia Regional Olympic Qualification held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

