Iran's Fallah triumphed over her Kazakhstan's opponent with a score of 6-2 in the Round of 16, advancing to the tournament's top eight and securing her qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tomorrow, the men's section will proceed with the knockout stage matches.

The Final World Quota Tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics is underway in Antalya, Turkiye from June 14 to 17.

