Olympics berths secured by Iranian women up by nearly a third: Official

Although we had hoped for more quotas, this growth represents a significant achievement compared to the previous Olympics, Maryam Kazemipour, the Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth, said on Monday evening.

Kazemipour also announced the launch of a talent search plan for the next Olympic games, with hopes that women will achieve even greater success.

She also said that rower Fatemeh Mojallal and table tennis player Neda Shahsavari will be the flag bearers for Iran’s delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the 2028 Olympics, Shahsavari will have a lot to say, Kazemipour underlined.

The official emphasized that the women’s team will draw from the experiences of their male counterparts.

Additionally, 12 female Iranian athletes are set to participate in the Paralympic games, she said.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is slated for July 24-August 11 in France.

1483**9417