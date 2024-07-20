Building of Iranian caravan for Paris Olympics decorated with nat’l flags

The 2024 Olympics will officially kick off on Friday, August 5, with the opening ceremony in Paris, in which, the Iranian sports delegation will participate with 40 athletes in 14 categories.

So far, Iranian supervision and medical staff as well as the national fencing, shooting, archery, sailing, gymnastics and table tennis teams have gone to Paris, and the rest of the athletes are expected to arrive later.

With the arrival of a group of athletes, Iran's building in this Olympic Village was decorated with the national flags.

The building accommodating Iranian teams is adjacent to those for sportsmen from Turkey, Chinese Taipei and China.

In the following, you can see more pictures and videos of the building accommodating Iranian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Village.

