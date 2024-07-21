West’s double standards in spotlight over Israel’s Olympic participation

Calls have been growing on France to ban Israel’s participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics – seen as a symbol of global peace and friendship – over the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 39,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since early October.

But the government of Emmanuel Macron and the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games have remained adamant, refusing to put the ban on Israeli participation. This comes while Russian and Belarusian athletes are treated in a different way over the war in Ukraine. Their athletes are barred from participating under their national flags and are only allowed to qualify as neutrals.

Western countries have taken a tough stance against Russia over the Ukraine war, which began after the same countries failed to address Moscow’s security concerns over their military alliance NATO’s expansion eastward. But the West has remained silent on the continued killing of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli regime and has even tried to portray Israel as a victim of the war.

This blatant support, while being inhumane based on moral values, is considered unwise as it has had no benefits for Western governments but to draw global anger against them.

The reason behind this support is probably related to Western politicians who achieve personal political gains by remaining loyal to Zionist lobbyists providing them with money and power.

With popular calls already getting louder in Western countries over the Israeli regime’s conduct, these governments are better to realize that keeping support for the regime at the expense of silencing freedom-seeking voices is of no use for them, while adopting double standard approaches regarding international bodies will discredit these bodies and replace them with other organizations.

