'Olympics are no place for serial killers'

Referring to the genocide by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, Iran's Embassy in Beirut wrote in a post on its X account on Saturday that this is not only about the racist entity competing in a global sporting event but also about it using the flagship event as a platform to whitewash its record stained with innocent blood.

Therefore, the criminal must remain as an outcast, the Iranian embassy added.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

The latest figures in Gaza war have brought the Palestinian death toll to near 39,000. Additionally, about 90,000 other people have also been injured in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.

