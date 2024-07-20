Top rights official: Defending Iranians’ rights a key duty of Islamic Republic

Gharibabadi, the secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, made the comment on Saturday during a meeting with Bashir Biazar, the Iranian national who was detained in France last month.

“One of the most important duties of the High Council for Human Rights is to defend the rights of the Iranian nationals wherever they are in the world,” the official said.

Gharibabadi also told Biazar that his detention was illegal and arbitrary.

Biazar thanked the High Council for Human Rights for its efforts aimed at releasing him.

He said that he was not aware of the reason behind his detention as he had violated no laws in France.

Biazar further said that he was in detention for 30 days, adding that his wife was also deported to Iran a day before his release despite holding a student visa.

Biazar, a former production manager at the Music and Song Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was detained by French police early in June.

French authorities accused him of promoting “anti-Zionism and anti-Americanism” over his social media posts in support of Palestinians in Gaza. He was held in detention even though a judge had ordered him to leave France.

