Iran FM spox reacts to release of compatriot from detention in France

In reaction to the release of Iranian musician and filmmaker Bashir Biazar who was illegally detained in France, Kanaani said that his safe return to his family was due to the persistent political and consular endeavors by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that the protection and support of the rights of Iranian citizens overseas remain a significant priority for the Iranian government.

Biazar, a former production manager at the Music and Song Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was detained by French police early in June.

French authorities accused him of promoting “anti-Zionism and anti-Americanism” over his social media posts in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. He was held in detention for weeks even though a judge had ordered him to leave France.

