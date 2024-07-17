Pezeshkian says his admin. determined to boost cooperation with Qatar

“Cooperation between Iran and Qatar has numerous mutual benefits for both sides, and I will seriously pursue the development of relations”, Pezeshkian told the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

The Iranian president-elect also said that Tehran and Doha share common views, with the two maintaining that dialog is the only successful way to expand cooperation that fosters regional stability and development as well.

The Emir of Qatar, on his part, congratulated Pezeshkian on his win in Iran’s presidential election, and wished him success in his job.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani hailed historical ties between Iran and Qatar, saying that their relations have always been strong and moving forward. He also expressed hope that the two countries can further develop their mutual ties.

The Emir of Qatar welcomed Pezeshkian’s views, which he said carry the message of peace to all regional countries, expressing hope that Tehran and Doha can cooperate and take effective steps in resolving regional issues including the issue of Palestine.

Pezeshkian says will enhance cooperation with Malaysia

Also on Wednesday, the Iranian president-elect talked to Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the phone, telling him that his administration will work on enhancing cooperation with Malaysia.

“We stress the need to continue and enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields and using all capacities, and we will make efforts to remove any possible obstacle to development of ties”, Pezeshkian said, describing Tehran-Kuala Lumpur relations as close, friendly and influential.

He also appreciated Malaysia for its firm stance on condemning the Israeli regime’s brutal attacks against Palestinians in Gaza.

Anwar Ibrahim said on his part that his country attaches paramount importance to developing relations with the Islamic Republic, and is interested in boosting relations in different fields including agriculture, industry, trade and tourism, among others.

Pezeshkian: Promoting friendly ties with Uzbekistan ‘important’

The Iranian president-elect held another phone conversation on Wednesday, as he talked to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two discussed relations between their countries, with Pezeshkian emphasizing that development of friendly relations with Uzbekistan is important for Iran as the Islamic Republic has prioritized promotion of cooperation with Central Asian countries.

He also said that his administration will make efforts to implement the agreements which the two countries reached during the tenure of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

“We are determined to further boost trade, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, and we are completely ready to facilitate Uzbekistan’s trade with other countries through the North-South Corridor”, the Iranian president-elect said.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Pezeshkian on his election win.

He said that Iran and Uzbekistan have in recent years taken important steps to develop their ties and have set great goals, which he expressed hope that are achieved under Pezeshkian’s administration.

Uzbekistan’s president also announced his country’s readiness to form a joint commission with Iran with the aim of facilitating activity by the private sectors of both countries.

