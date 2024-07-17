Iran, Saudi Arabia stress importance of expanding bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia's official news agency reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian on Wednesday afternoon.

In this phone call, Bin Salman congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the 14th round of Iran's presidential elections.

According to this report, the two sides also praised the progress in bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia at different levels.

The president-elect of Iran also expressed his gratitude to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in response to this phone call.

Bin Salman and the Pezeshkian further emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

2050