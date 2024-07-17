Jul 17, 2024, 6:04 PM
Iran, Saudi Arabia stress importance of expanding bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA - Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and Masoud Pezeshkian, the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, talked to each other on the phone and emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's official news agency reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian on Wednesday afternoon.

In this phone call, Bin Salman congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the 14th round of Iran's presidential elections.

According to this report, the two sides also praised the progress in bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia at different levels.

The president-elect of Iran also expressed his gratitude to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in response to this phone call.

Bin Salman and the Pezeshkian further emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

