3 Israeli settlers injured in West Bank retaliatory attack

According to Palestinian media outlets, the incident happened early on Tuesday near the village of Ramin located 15 km east of the city of Tulkarm.

following the anti-Zionist operation, the regime’s military cordoned off the area and began searching the villages of Ramin and Beit Lid.

Tulkarm and its surrounding villages have been a flashpoint area in the past several years amid anti-Israel operations by Palestinian resistance fighters who say the operations are in response to brutal violence by the Israeli regime’s forces and settlers.

Violence has further increased in Tulkarm and other regions of the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in early October.

On Monday night, various areas of the West Bank were the scene of clashes between Palestinians and the occupation forces.

Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire on an Israeli soldier in Qalqilya. And in Tubas, Palestinians attacked vehicles of the occupation forces with explosive weapons.

A young Palestinian man was martyred by Israeli forces in Al-Bireh city. Clashes also took place in village of Sa'ir, northeast of al-Khalil known as Hebron.

