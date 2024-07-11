Zionist regime raises alert level in occupied West Bank

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network, the Zionist regime's media reported the the state of high alert in the West Bank due to the fear of Palestinian attacks and efforts by resistance fighters to infiltrate into the occupied territories.

According to a post on the Walla website of the Zionist regime, the military police at the Beit Hanoun (Ezer) crossing allegedly reported an increase in the smuggling of weapons through this crossing to occupied Palestine.

This report claimed that cases of infiltration into the occupied lands have also increased during the past months, especially after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank ever since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza. The regime has intensified raids across the occupied territories, killing Palestinians, abducting them and demolishing their homes citing different pretexts.

More than 550 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israel’s forces and settlers since last October while over 7,000 people have been abducted and put behind bars without any charge or trials.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

4399