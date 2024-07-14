US responsible for Israel’s crimes in Gaza: Palestinian Authority

Rudeineh made his remarks after Israel’s latest aggression against Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The United States is responsible for such a brutal massacre in al-Mawasi in the south of the enclave, which killed tens of civilians including women, children and the elderly, he stated, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

He added that “this is the US which continues violation of the international resolutions through its military and financial support for the occupying regime.”

The Palestinian official further urged the international community and the UN Security Council to take immediate action to cease the Israeli crimes and support the Palestinian nation.

From the outset of the war in Gaza, more than 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

