Iran denies arming Yemen in its maritime operations

The denial on Thursday follows a report released a day earlier by the US military alleging that Norwegian ship, the Strinda, had been hit by Ansarullah using an Iranian-made anti-ship cruise missile in the Red Sea in December.

The report alleged that the engine used in the Iranian missile has unique features that “are consistent with engine debris recovered from the…Houthi attack on the M/T Strinda”, The Associated Press (AP) quoted the US military report.

Iran’s UN mission rejected the allegation and denied arming the Yemenis, responding to the AP.

“We are aware that (the Houthis) have significantly developed their military capabilities relying on their very own sources. The prolonged war against them is the primary factor behind the expansion of their military prowess”, the mission said.

The Yemeni army, under the leadership of the Ansarullah resistance movement, has been conducting missile and drone attacks on Israel-linked ships in international waters since mid-November in support of Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

Yemen says its operations target Israeli ships or any vessels heading for ports in the occupied territories and will continue until the regime ends its genocidal war on Gaza.

