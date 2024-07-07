Ansarullah leader: Yemen's naval operations frightened adversaries

Al-Houthi made the remarks on Sunday, characterizing the coalition of the US, the UK, and the Zionist regime as a "triangle of evil".

He emphasized that the war with the Americans, the British, the Israelis, and their Arab and internal allies included not only military, but also economic, political, and social dimensions.

Referring to Yemen's military capabilities, he underlined that despite the advanced capabilities of the US across various fields, they have not succeeded in halting Yemeni operations against Zionism.

He also addressed the impact of the Yemeni armed forces' operations against the Zionist regime's ships in the Red Sea, stating that Israeli maritime traffic has nearly halved and been significantly disrupted, and there is almost no traffic by the regime's ships in the Red Sea.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the US continues to leverage Saudi Arabia to exert pressure on Yemen, but he assured that Yemen will not stand passive in the face of aggression and will react appropriately.

