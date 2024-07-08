New joint drone attack of Yemen, Iraqi resistance on Israeli target

Acccording to the Al-Masirah news network, Yehya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces announced on Monday night the country’s forces together with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone attack on the occupied port city of Umm al-Rashrash, also known as Eilat in response to the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Gaza.

Saree said the drones successfully hit their targets in in the port of Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

The spokesman emphasized that the joint military operation will continue until the Zionist regime stops its bloodshed and ends its blockade on Gaza.

In a separate statement, the Islamic Resistance also confirmed the operation and emphasized that it will continue its attacks against the positions of the Zionist regime.

This group had previously warned that if the Zionist regime continued its genocide in Gaza, it would intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

The Yemeni and Iraqi resistance groups have carried out several such operations in recent weeks targeting vital Israeli position in the occupied territories using drones and rockets.

The Yemeni army first began its naval operation against Zionist ships and put a ban on other vessels heading to ports in occupied territories. Dozens of ships, including those form the US and the West have been targeted in the Red and Arabian seas for breaching the ban.

The Yemeni army have repeatedly emphasized that navigation in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea is free for other ships and they enjoy full security.

