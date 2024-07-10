Jul 10, 2024, 10:30 PM
Iran president-elect: Next admin. work plan based on general policies set by Supreme Leader

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the system’s general policies announced by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be the basis of the work plan of the upcoming administration.

Those policies will also serve as the basis for the development outlook plan of the country, Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

He made the comments in a meeting with the chairman and vice-chairman of the Supreme Leader’s office, namely Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani and Ali Asghar Hejazi.

The two met with the president-elect to congratulate him on his win in the presidential runoff held on July 5.

Senior advisor to the Leader Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel met with Pezeshkian on Wednesday as well.

Haddad-Adel, who is also a former parliament speaker, congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory, and wished him success in his new job.

The president-elect also met with Mahmoud Alavi, a former intelligence minister in Hassan Rouhani’s administration.

Alavi hailed the latest elections as another proof of existing security and stability in Iran at a time when tensions run high in the region.

President-elect Pezeshkian has been meeting with current and former officials, and held phone talks with world leaders over the past several days as he prepares to take office later this month.

