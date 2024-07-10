Nasrallah thanks Iran's president-elect for pledging support to Hezbollah

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Nasrallah described Pezeshkian's recent message as a "stamp of approval" on the principles of the Islamic Republic in supporting the Axis of Resistance.

In his letter to Nasrallah on Monday, the Iranian president-elect vowed that his administration would continue supporting the Axis of Resistance in line with the fundamental policy of the Islamic Republic.

"I once again thank the elected president of Iran for his message and political positions, as he has reaffirmed Iran's steadfast support for the resistance," the Hezbollah chief said.

He pointed out that successive Iranian governments have increased their support for resistance movements in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In another part of his speech, Nasrallah said Hezbollah's operations against the Israeli military was aimed at exhausting the occupying forces and preventing the regime from achieving its objectives in Gaza.

The Hezbollah leader reiterated that Israel has achieved “no victory” in Gaza. He added that Israeli calls for a ceasefire have grown as it has become increasingly evident that the regime cannot defeat the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Nasrallah concluded that the Israeli enemy is currently experiencing the "worst days" in its fake history.

