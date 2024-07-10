Pezeshkian to be sworn in as Iran president on July 30

The news was announced by Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board, on Wednesday.

Along with senior Iranian officials who will attend the ceremony, some foreign guests from various world countries are to participate in the important event, the member of the parliament told IRNA.

Based on the planning, the ceremony will be held after the Supreme Leader formally approves the president.

Pezeshkian, 69, was elected as the ninth president of Iran after the votes of the July 5 presidential runoff counted. Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Jalili stood behind him with 13,538,179 ballots.

1483**9417