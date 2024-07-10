Expansion of ties with Syria 'strategic policy' of Iran: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks in response to a phone call by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday.

"We will do all we can to make sure this strategy continues with full force, and the relations between the two sides become even more consolidated," he said.

Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for President Assad's congratulatory message on his election victory. He also thanked the Syrian president for visiting Tehran to express solidarity with the Iranian nation following the martyrdom of the late president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

President Assad, in turn, said he was pleased to speak with Pezeshkian and wished him success in fulfilling his national responsibility as president of Iran.

Assad further described the relationship between Iran and Syria as the basis of stability in the West Asia region and a counterweight to foreign hegemony in this part of the world.

"With your cooperation, we will strive to further strengthen and consolidate this relationship," he told Iran's president-elect.

