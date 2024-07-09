President-elect Pezeshkian meets more senior Iranian officials

On Tuesday, Pezeshkian met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The security chief congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory and assured him that the SNSC will utilize all its capacities to support the upcoming administration.

In turn, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of receiving expert advice from the SNSC to make the best decisions at the highest levels.

The president-elect also met with Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran's Judiciary chief. Ejei called for the Judiciary and the new administration to work together to promote social justice in the Islamic Republic.

He stated that the Judiciary is ready to cooperate with the new government to implement the objectives of the Islamic Revolution.

Additionally, Pezeshkian met with Peyman Jebelli, the director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of the IRIB's transparent and responsible reporting to the public, as well as its role in accurately echoing the public's demands, concerns, and criticisms to the authorities, while at the same time reflecting the efforts made by the government.

Jebelli said that the IRIB did its best to make the election environment more competitive and incite the public's interest in the political process.

4353**2050