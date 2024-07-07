President-elect Pezeshkian meets Iran’s Speaker, other officials

The two met at Pezeshkian’s office in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

Qalibaf, who was one of the four candidates vying for the top executive post in the first round of the election on June 28, said that the legislative body will support the administration of Pezeshkian.

The president-elect, on his part, said that all bodies should enhance synergy as part of efforts to resolve people’s problems.

Also on Sunday, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami sent a message to Pezeshkian, congratulating him on his election victory.

The same day, Pezeshkian met with former president Hassan Rouhani as well.

Rouhani congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his job.

Pezeshkian emphasized the need for improving the livelihood of people as well as the promotion of dialog, national reconciliation and integration in political, economic and cultural fields.

The president-elect also met with Eshaq Jahangiri who served as vice-president in the Rouhani administration.

Jahangiri met with the president-elect at his office, congratulating him on his election victory and wishing him success in his new responsibility.

Also on Sunday, Pezeshkian hosted Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the late Imam Khomeini and the custodian of his holy shrine.

Hassan Khomeini congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory, and stressed the importance of the support of all people and organizations for the upcoming administration in a bid to enhance national integration.

Pezeshkian said that his administration will work to uphold justice and eliminate discrimination in economic, political and social fields.

Pezeshkian was elected the ninth president of the Islamic Republic after winning against Saeed Jalili in the runoff vote held on July 5.

