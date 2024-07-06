President-elect Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili hold talks

Pezeshkian hosted Jalili at his office in Tehran. He congratulated the president-elect on his victory.

Jalili also shared his views on key issues of the country and solutions to them.

Pezeshkian said that mere plans are not enough to manage affairs, adding that specialized and knowledgeable individuals should be employed to guarantee that the plans are implemented well.

He also said that he is ready to receive Jalili’s points of view.

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential election held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 ballots. Saeed Jalili won 13,538,179 ballots.

