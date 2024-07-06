Supreme Leader meets winner and runner up of Iran presidential race

The meeting took place on Saturday afternoon, a day after Pezeshkian won the presidential race against Saeed Jalili in the runoff that was held a week after the first round of the elections across the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed satisfaction with the higher voter turnout in the runoff than the first round.

He expressed hope that the president-elect takes steps for the development of the country, wishing him success and giving him some advice.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Ayatollah Khamenei met with Saeed Jalili.

The leader thanked him for his election campaigning which he described as explanatory.

He also thanked Jalili for his efforts to contribute to creating election enthusiasm among people, and wished him success.

4194