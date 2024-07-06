Iran presidential candidates congratulate Pezeshkian on election victory

In his message, Jalili, who competed against President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian in the recent presidential election runoff, extended congratulations to his former rival on his victory, highlighting the elections' transparency as a testament to the democratic principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is now necessary for all citizens to respect the elected president and assist him in advancing the nation and upholding the sacred principles of the Islamic Republic, he added.

Jalili also assured that he would support the current government in addressing challenges and achieving the nation's developmental goals.

Furthermore, Pourmohammadi offered his congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on winning Iran’s 14th presidential election.

In addition, Zakani, through a congratulatory message, felicitated Pezeshkian's success in the 14th Presidential election and extended his best wishes for Pezeshkian's tenure as Iran’s President-elect.

He underscored his commitment to the people's service and expressed his willingness to foster comprehensive cooperation to further this cause.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

