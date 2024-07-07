Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian meets acting president

During the Sunday meeting, Mokhber submitted a comprehensive report on the latest situation of the executive affairs of the country in the political, economic, cultural, and social fields.

Pezeshkian, for his part, paid respect to the late President Ebrahim Raisi for his unflinching and nonstop efforts taken during his presidency.

He also thanked the unsparing efforts of members of the administration after the martyrdom of President Raisi, especially constructive and effective steps taken by the acting president for the smooth administration of the country.

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 votes. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

