Iran not afraid of problems, knows how to overcome them: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian, referring to indirect Iran-U.S. talks, says that the Islamic Republic is capable of finding ways to deal with problems, even if there were no negotiations aimed at lifting the existing sanctions.

“It's not like we will die of hunger if they [Americans] do not want to negotiate with us and sanction us’, Pezeshkian underlined while addressing a ceremony marking the founding anniversary of the Islamic Azad University on Monday.

“There are hundreds of ways to overcome the problems,” and all we need to do is to join hands and unite together, said the president.

He also underlined the country’s strength and potential, saying “the Islamic Republic, today, is more powerful than ever.”

He noted that everyone is talking about whether or not the United States will reach a deal with Iran, but the most important issue before the nation is cohesion and avoidance of division. “We will not need anyone if reach an agreement with our people and elites,” he said.

While hailing the services and sacrifices of elites and scientists, Pezeshkian stressed that universities must educate people who love their land and strive to build the future of their country. “University graduates must know that Iranians are no less than anyone,” he said.

In the end, the president appreciated the efforts of all academics, emphasizing that “we must build Iran in a way that money and capital are produced and developed in it.”

