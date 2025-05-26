Chief Army commander: Iran fully prepared to respond to threats

Tehran, IRNA – Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Army, says Israel is unable to harm Iran, with the Islamic Republic being in full preparedness to give an appropriate response to threats.

Mousavi made the comments on Monday in Tehran as he spoke with reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to unveil the Army’s Encyclopedia of the Sacred Defense. The eight-volume encyclopedia is about Iran’s defense during the eight-year war with the toppled Iraqi Baath regime in the 1980s.

“Israel is too abject to be capable of harming Iran's greatness,” the commander said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic is so powerful that it can cause significant challenges for the regime and its supporters.

“If they are in a rush to receive another True Promise [operation], we are fully prepared to deliver an appropriate blow,” Mousavi said, in reference to Iran’s military operations against Israel in April and October last year, which were conducted in response to the regime’s escalating aggression.

Mousavi made the comments in response to a question about Israeli officials’ rhetoric in recent weeks about strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Similar comments were also echoed by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy commander of the Iranian Armed Forces for coordination affairs, as he addressed a ceremony to commemorate Sacred Defense martyrs. The ceremony took place in the city of Qom on Monday.

He said that the army is fully prepared to completely defeat the enemy, warning them that any threat will receive a harsh response.

Sayyari said that adversaries launched the war in the 1980s, because they thought that Iran was weak, but they were defeated. Today, he added, “we are also fully prepared to confront the enemy with the support of the people…this nation has always stood against threats.”

