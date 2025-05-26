Israeli strikes kill about 60 Palestinians and two ICRC staff in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian sources reported that 57 Palestinians and two staff members of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been killed in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Sunday morning.

Qatari media Al Jazeera quoted medical sources in Gaza Strip as saying that Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School, a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighborhood, was bombed, resulting in the killing of 25 Palestinians.

“Using its usual justification, the Israeli military claims, without providing evidence, that the Fahmi al-Jarjawi school in Gaza was a ‘command and control center’ for Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” Al Jazeera reported.

It added that the Israeli military has bombed hundreds of such places sheltering forcibly displaced civilians since the start of the war in 2023.

Accordingly, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the total casualties of the Israeli regime’s aggression on the Gaza Strip have risen to 53,939 since October 7, 2023.

It further announced that the casualty count now includes 122,797 injured Palestinians. Following an Israeli airstrike on a civilian home in Gaza, the ICRC confirmed the death of two local humanitarian workers.

